Nick Johnston teases new T-type Schecter signature model

Nick Johnston has taken to Instagram to tease his new Tele-style Schecter signature electric guitar, which will be the rock phenom’s third installment to his Artist series lineup following the release of USA Signature and Traditional models.

The post, which didn’t share anything in the way of specs and pricing, gave guitarists a close-up look at the model, which looks to be sporting a flashy metallic finish, as well as a series of appointments taken from his original signature, including ring inlays and a GraphTech nut.

It will be Johnston’s first-ever single-cutaway Schecter signature model, having opted for double-cutaway Strat-style body shapes in each of his previous guitars.

For his latest guitar, the rock phenom opts for a neck humbucker, which could be the same as that utilized in his previous HSS-configured Traditional model, or an entirely new beast altogether. The neck humbucker is partnered with a single-coil bridge pickup, which will no doubt seek to deliver tasty T-type twangs.

Other honorable mentions from the sneak-peek pics include a conventional three-way pickup selector switch, and two control knobs, which will likely be volume and tone controls.

A post shared by Nick Johnston (@nickjohnstonmusic) A photo posted by on

Though Schecter itself hasn't released anything about the striking new model, we can't imagine it will be long before we get an official look – and a more comprehensive spec sheet – at Johnston's upcoming signature guitar. Watch this space for updates as they appear.