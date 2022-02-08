Nine Inch Nails announce first tour dates since 2018

Nine Inch Nails will be hitting the road across 2022 for a string of US shows, kicking off in Raleigh, NC on April 28. The dates represent the industrial rock icons’ first shows in almost three years.

The bulk of the new shows are scheduled to take place in September on a run that will begin with a two-night appearance at Morrison, CO’s iconic Red Rocks amphitheatre on September 2 and 3.

The band will also play the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA and LA’s Primavera Sound festival while Ministry and UK electronic pioneers Nitzer Ebb will provide support for their final date at the Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, OH on September 24.

NIN’s planned return to the live arena follows an aborted attempt in September 2021. At that point, the band had been scheduled to perform two shows with The Pixies in Cleveland, but ultimately decided to cancel due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, NIN said in a statement to fans, “When originally planned, these shows were intended to a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Hosting the finale of the new tour in Cleveland, with an appearance from Ministry, appears to be an attempt to make it up to fans who missed out on the 2021 cancelled dates.

The band will perform at French festival Hellfest on June 24, indicating further European dates could be on the horizon.

04/28 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

04/30 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

05/01 Franklin, TN - First Bank Amphitheater

09/02 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/03 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/07 Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

09/09 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/11 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

09/15 Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater

09/16-18 Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound Los Angeles

09/24 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center #%

For tickets and more information on NIN’s 2022 dates, head to the official Nine Inch Nails site.