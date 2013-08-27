Nine Inch Nails Streaming New Album, 'Hesitation Marks'

Nine Inch Nails are streaming their new album, Hesitation Marks, a week before its scheduled release.
Check it out on iTunes.
Hesitation Marks is available as a pre-order at iTunes and will be offered in standard and deluxe versions. Three bonus tracks — "Find My Way (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix)," "All Time Low (Todd Rundgren remix)" and "While I'm Still Here (Breyer P-Orridge 'Howler' Remix)" — will be a part of the deluxe version. All pre-orders will include an immediate download of the first single, "Came Back Haunted."
Recorded in Los Angeles by Trent Reznor with frequent collaborators Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder, Hesitation Marks is Nine Inch Nails' first album in five years. Guests include Lindsay Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, Adrian Belew of King Crimson, Eugene Goreshter of Autolux, bassist Pino Palladino and NIN regulars Alessandro Cortini, Ilan Rubin and Joshua Eustis.
Nine Inch Nails will play an intimate show for fans at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 3, coinciding with the release of Hesitation Marks. "Tension 2013," the band's North American fall arena tour, will kick off September 28.
NINE INCH NAILS: TENSION 2013 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR
- Date City/State/Province Venue
- 9/28* St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- 9/30* Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- 10/1* St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
- 10/3* Montreal, QC Centre Bell
- 10/4* Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
- 10/5* Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
- 10/7* Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
- 10/8* Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
- 10/11** Boston, MA TD Garden
- 10/14** Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- 10/15** Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- 10/18** Washington, DC Verizon Center
- 10/19** University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
- 10/21** Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- 10/22** Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- 10/24** Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
- 10/30+ Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
- 10/31+ Orlando, FL Amway Center
- 11/5* San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
- 11/8* Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
- 11/9* Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center
- 11/11* El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
- 11/13* Broomfield, CO 1stBANK Center
- 11/15* Las Vegas, NV The Joint
- 11/16* Las Vegas, NV The Joint
- 11/18* Portland, OR Moda Center
- 11/19* Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
- 11/21* Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- 11/22* Seattle, WA KeyArena
- 11/24++ Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
- 11/25++ Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
* Explosions in the Sky supporting
** Godspeed You! Black Emperorsupporting
+ Gary Numan supporting
++ Autolux supporting