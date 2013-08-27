Nine Inch Nails Streaming New Album, 'Hesitation Marks'

Nine Inch Nails are streaming their new album, Hesitation Marks, a week before its scheduled release.

Check it out on iTunes.

Hesitation Marks is available as a pre-order at iTunes and will be offered in standard and deluxe versions. Three bonus tracks — "Find My Way (Oneohtrix Point Never Remix)," "All Time Low (Todd Rundgren remix)" and "While I'm Still Here (Breyer P-Orridge 'Howler' Remix)" — will be a part of the deluxe version. All pre-orders will include an immediate download of the first single, "Came Back Haunted."

Recorded in Los Angeles by Trent Reznor with frequent collaborators Atticus Ross and Alan Moulder, Hesitation Marks is Nine Inch Nails' first album in five years. Guests include Lindsay Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, Adrian Belew of King Crimson, Eugene Goreshter of Autolux, bassist Pino Palladino and NIN regulars Alessandro Cortini, Ilan Rubin and Joshua Eustis.

Nine Inch Nails will play an intimate show for fans at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 3, coinciding with the release of Hesitation Marks. "Tension 2013," the band's North American fall arena tour, will kick off September 28.

NINE INCH NAILS: TENSION 2013 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

Date City/State/Province Venue

9/28* St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/30* Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

10/1* St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

10/3* Montreal, QC Centre Bell

10/4* Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

10/5* Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

10/7* Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

10/8* Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

10/11** Boston, MA TD Garden

10/14** Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10/15** Newark, NJ Prudential Center

10/18** Washington, DC Verizon Center

10/19** University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

10/21** Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/22** Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

10/24** Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

10/30+ Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

10/31+ Orlando, FL Amway Center

11/5* San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

11/8* Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

11/9* Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center

11/11* El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

11/13* Broomfield, CO 1stBANK Center

11/15* Las Vegas, NV The Joint

11/16* Las Vegas, NV The Joint

11/18* Portland, OR Moda Center

11/19* Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

11/21* Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/22* Seattle, WA KeyArena

11/24++ Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

11/25++ Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

* Explosions in the Sky supporting

** Godspeed You! Black Emperorsupporting

+ Gary Numan supporting

++ Autolux supporting