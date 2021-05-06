Nine Inch Nails team up with Health on new industrial rocker Isn’t Everyone

Fresh off his dual Oscar wins, Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails have collaborated with Health on the LA-based noise rockers’ new single, Isn’t Everyone.

The dark, industrial-laced track, which is punctuated by heavily distorted electric guitar stabs, is out today via Loma Vista Recordings. You can check it out above.

Isn’t Everyone was produced by Health and Nine Inch Nails and mixed by Atticus Ross.

(Image credit: Loma Vista Recordings)

As for the sound? “It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails,” Health said in a statement. “That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.”

You can purchase or stream Isn’t Everyone here.