Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor Reveals Release Date, Album Art for 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Soundtrack

Oscar-winning film composer -- and also Nine Inch Nails head honcho -- Trent Reznor has announced the release date for his upcoming film score for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. The soundtrack will be released on December 2 through Null in North America, and through Mute Records overseas.

Trent Reznor and longtime collaborator Atticus Ross won an Oscar and Golden Globe for their film score to last year's The Social Network, which was directed by David Fincher. Fincher is also directing The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

The cover art for the album was also revealed on Nine Inch Nails' official website and can be seen below.