Trending

No Butts About It: Paul McCartney's New Album to be Called 'Kisses On The Bottom'

By

Representatives for Paul McCartney have confirmed that his new album, which will be released February 7 in the US, will be called Kisses On The Bottom -- a cheeky title indeed.

As we reported way back in December 2011, the former Beatle has recorded a new studio album featuring covers of some of his favorite songs, as well as two new McCartney compositions.

You can hear the first single from the album -- "My Valentine," which features Eric Clapton on acoustic guitar -- below.

While we're at it, here's the complete track listing:

  • 1. I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
  • 2. Home (When Shadows Fall)
  • 3. It's Only A Paper Moon
  • 4. More I Cannot Wish You
  • 5. The Glory Of Love
  • 6. We Three (My Echo, My Shadow And Me)
  • 7. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
  • 8. My Valentine
  • 9. Always
  • 10. My Very Good Friend The Milkman
  • 11. Bye Bye Blackbird
  • 12. Get Yourself Another Fool
  • 13. The Inch Worm
  • 14. Only Our Hearts