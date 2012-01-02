No Butts About It: Paul McCartney's New Album to be Called 'Kisses On The Bottom'

Representatives for Paul McCartney have confirmed that his new album, which will be released February 7 in the US, will be called Kisses On The Bottom -- a cheeky title indeed.

As we reported way back in December 2011, the former Beatle has recorded a new studio album featuring covers of some of his favorite songs, as well as two new McCartney compositions.

You can hear the first single from the album -- "My Valentine," which features Eric Clapton on acoustic guitar -- below.

While we're at it, here's the complete track listing: