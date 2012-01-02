No Butts About It: Paul McCartney's New Album to be Called 'Kisses On The Bottom'

Representatives for Paul McCartney have confirmed that his new album, which will be released February 7 in the US, will be called Kisses On The Bottom -- a cheeky title indeed.
As we reported way back in December 2011, the former Beatle has recorded a new studio album featuring covers of some of his favorite songs, as well as two new McCartney compositions.
You can hear the first single from the album -- "My Valentine," which features Eric Clapton on acoustic guitar -- below.
While we're at it, here's the complete track listing:
- 1. I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
- 2. Home (When Shadows Fall)
- 3. It's Only A Paper Moon
- 4. More I Cannot Wish You
- 5. The Glory Of Love
- 6. We Three (My Echo, My Shadow And Me)
- 7. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
- 8. My Valentine
- 9. Always
- 10. My Very Good Friend The Milkman
- 11. Bye Bye Blackbird
- 12. Get Yourself Another Fool
- 13. The Inch Worm
- 14. Only Our Hearts