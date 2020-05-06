No Fa-fa-fa-foolin’: Phil Collen endorses ergonomic chair that promises the "ultimate guitar playing experience"

There are a lot of things to think about when it comes to guitar – your axe, your amp, your pedals, and so on. But do you ever think about the chair you’re sitting in while you practice or play?

Def Leppard electric guitar player Phil Collen apparently does, and he’s come out and endorsed the Sonus as his chair of choice.

Touted as ergonomically designed to support musicians for the "ultimate guitar playing experience", the Sonus has a low back that allows arms and shoulders “the freedom to move while the forward pitch of the seat enables better breathing and healthy circulation.”

“This chair is incredible. It’s stunningly gorgeous and really comfortable. I use it where I do all of my recording, so I’m there for quite long periods,” said Collen.

“You really do forget you’re sitting on a wooden chair. It’s hard to describe the comfort."

The Sonus, developed by chairmaker Brian Boggs in 2010, is constructed from premium wood as well as sustainably-sourced Honduran mahogany.

“I feel honored to have a member of rock ‘n’ roll royalty endorse the Sonus chair on the tenth anniversary of its existence,” Boggs said about Collen.

For more information, head to Brian Boggs Chairmakers.