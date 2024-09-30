“The next generation of the legendary overdrive”: The Nobels ODR has long been one of session guitar pros’ secret weapons – now two new pedals have refined the design based on player requests

Nobels has used player feedback to refine and reprise its revered ODR-1 overdrive pedal – and dropped a second-gen mini version of the stompbox alongside it.

The cult classic ODR has long been a secret weapon of session pros and a firm favorite of big-name players alike. Blur's Graham Coxon and Guthrie Trapp stand as fans the ODR-1, for example.

Now, the cult classic green drive box has been given some key improvements to help give it a suitable refresh for 2024.

Coming 30 years after the ODR-1's initial release, the ODR-1X arrives as “the next generation of the legendary overdrive”. The ODR-Mini2, meanwhile, is a “diminutive powerhouse” version designed for those players who might find pedalboard space to be at a premium. Some additional evolutionary changes to the original design can be found across the board.

A Bass Cut feature headlines the list of refinements found across both new pedals, with Nobels duly answering to “popular demand” for such a spec from its customers.

The control now augments the pedal's original trio of controls: Drive, Spectrum, and Level. It helps “tame and adjust” the pedal's low-end, possibly helping extend its reach to seven-string guitar players and beyond.

The Spectrum dial is a double filter tone control that is said to “simultaneously cut/boost bass and treble frequencies with a center indent”. Better still, mounting plates also allow for seamless pedalboard integration.

Fluorescent glow-in-the-dark pointers on the dials – perfect for dark stages – is another ingenious addition given to both pedals. While the ODR-Mini2 has also been given a new metal housing, the ODR-1X goes several steps further with its improvements.

These come via a new internal true bypass/buffered bypass switch and a gain boost switch that also benefits from a remote control option for players who prefer automation to on-stage tap dancing.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nobels) (Image credit: Nobels)

Nobels says the tweaks see the new releases “heralding a new chapter in the Nobels overdrive legacy,” with the German manufacturer clearly keen for its pedal to avoid falling into the vintage category just yet.

No price has been listed for the pedals at the time of writing.

Head to Nobels to learn more.

