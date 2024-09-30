“The next generation of the legendary overdrive”: The Nobels ODR has long been one of session guitar pros’ secret weapons – now two new pedals have refined the design based on player requests

The ODR-1X and ODR-Mini2 offer some choice tweaks that update the famed drive stompbox for modern players

Nobels ODR-1X and ODR-Mini2
(Image credit: Nobels)

Nobels has used player feedback to refine and reprise its revered ODR-1 overdrive pedal – and dropped a second-gen mini version of the stompbox alongside it.

The cult classic ODR has long been a secret weapon of session pros and a firm favorite of big-name players alike. Blur's Graham Coxon and Guthrie Trapp stand as fans the ODR-1, for example.

Nobels ODR-1X
