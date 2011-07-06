Noel Gallagher Announces Details of Debut Solo Album

Ex-Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has announced the full details of his solo debut album, titled High Flying Birds. The announcement was made at a London press conference.

Gallagher's new album will be released on his own label, Sour Mash, on October 17.

It was also announced that Gallagher will follow up his solo debut with a collaborative album in 2012 with Anonymous Androgynous.

Earlier this year, Noel's brother and long-time songwriting partner, Liam, released a new album with his new band, Beady Eye. For our interview with Beady Eye guitarist Gem Archer, click here.

UPDATE: Soon after Noel's announcement this morning, Liam took to his sparsely-used Twitter account and posted the following: "SHITBAG." No official word on whether or not the two events are related.

High Flying Birds Track Listing: