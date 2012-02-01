Noel Gallagher to Release Track from Amorphous Androgynous Collaboration Next Month

Noel Gallagher -- formally of Oasis, now of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds -- will release a track from his upcoming collaboration with Amorphous Androgynous on March 12.

The song, "Shoot A Hole In The Sun," will be released as the B-side to his latest single, "Dream On," a song from 2011's Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Gallagher has been working with Amorphous Androgynous, a production duo based in Manchester, England, before, during and since the release of High Flying Birds.

Speaking about his Amorphous Androgynous collaboration, Gallagher told NME.com late last year: "It’s got like 18 tracks on it, some of it's krautrock, some of it's soul, some of it's funk and that's just the first song."

The single is being put out on Gallagher's Sour Mash label.