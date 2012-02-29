Noel Gallagher Streaming New Track From Amorphous Androgynous Collaboration

Noel Gallagher has posted the first track from his upcoming collaboration with Amorphous Androgynous online. Listen to "Shoot a Hole Into the Sun" below.

Amorphous Androgynous is made up of Garry Cobain and Brian Dougans, who use the moniker to explore their interest in psychedelic rock. Fans of electronic music will know the two better as the Future Sound of London, or FSOL for short.

As previously announced, the upcoming collaborative effort will feature some reworked tracks from Noel's solo debut, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, as well as several originals.

"Shoot a Hole Into the Sun" -- which makes liberal use of music from his solo track "If I Had a Gun" -- will be released as the B-side to "Dream On" on March 11.