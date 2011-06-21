NPR Streaming 'Rave On Buddy Holly,' Featuring Paul McCartney, Lou Reed

NPR.org is hosting a First Listen full-album stream of Rave On Buddy Holly, a new Buddy Holly tribute album featuring tracks by Paul McCartney, My Morning Jacket, Fiona Apple, Cee Lo Green, The Black Keys, Florence + The Machine, She & Him, Modest Mouse, Julian Casablancas, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Nick Lowe and more.

The album comes out June 28 on Fantasy Records.

In an 8-out-of-10-star review, SPIN described Cee Lo's take on "(You're So Square) Baby, I Don't Care" as "so good it'll give you hiccups."

Rolling Stone praised the "giant sundae" of a tribute album, calling McCartney's take on "It's So Easy" "awesomely batsh*t."

Stream it at NPR right here.