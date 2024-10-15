“He turns back to where all the guitars are and the double-neck is gone, stolen from the stage while the lights are down”: Nuno Bettencourt’s custom Washburn N-8 double-neck was stolen from an arena stage – but made a remarkable return

While in the middle of an Extreme tour, Bettencourt found himself without his prized custom Washburn N8 guitar – and suspecting an inside job

Nuno Bettencourt performing live
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Like many bands and guitarists, Nuno Bettencourt has been the target of a gear robbery. However, the story of the Extreme guitarist’s disappearing custom Washburn double-neck is one of the most brazen tales of gear theft we’ve heard yet – taking place right onstage, during an arena show.

“Imagine, you're in an arena. Lights go down, and we're [about to] start the set. Then, all of a sudden, we got to this medley where I was supposed to use it, and [my guitar tech] comes out and hands me my normal six-string,” he recounts in a new interview with Masters of Shred.

