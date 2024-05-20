“I'm really dumb for doing this, but here goes nothing!” Nuno Bettencourt swapped his Washburn N4 for a Les Paul copy to shred onstage with Stone Temple Pilots – and still sounded exactly like Nuno Bettencourt

The Extreme guitarist was spotted playing a Nelson LP copy as he shared the stage with “one of the greatest rock bands of all time”

Nuno Bettencourt is rarely spotted without his trusty Washburn N4 signature guitar, but the Extreme virtuoso opted for a Les Paul-style electric guitar over the weekend as he joined Stone Temple Pilots on stage to perform Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart.

