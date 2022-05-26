Old Blood Noise Endeavors and CHVRCHES team up for Screen Violence overdrive and modulation pedal

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has joined forces with CHVRCHES for the Screen Violence overdrive/modulation pedal, which is named after the Scottish synth-pop outfit’s most recent record.

The dual effect pedal has two sides – Screen and Violence – which offer two drastically different sound-altering powers that combine to “create a new stereo effect” inspired by the sounds on the album.

Boasting mono, stereo and mono-to-stereo operation, the Screen Violence combines a tube-inspired overdrive with a one-knob effect that is said to dial in a mixture of modulation, delay and reverb tones.

Specifically, the overdrive side has been labeled Violence, and features controls for Violence, Voice and Volume, as well as a Gain toggle switch that aims to help the pedal move from gritty boosts into heavy distortion.

The Screen side, meanwhile, is responsible for the modulation-y mish-mash, and features one control knob that dictates all parameters at once. If that sounds pretty gnarly, that’s because it is: check it out in the video below.

Elsewhere, a First toggle switch in the center can be used to switch the order of the sides. There’s also soft-touch switching and relay bypass for each section of the pedal, as well as an expression pedal input for even more versatility.

Of their new pedal, CHVRCHES multi-instrumentalist Iain Cook commented, “Our aim with the collaboration was to distill the sound of the record into a pedal that would be versatile enough to use with guitars, synths, bass or whatever we wanted to throw at it.

“A lofty goal but I am proud to say that we achieved it together,” he continued. “The range of sounds that this box can make is breathtaking, making it such a useful tool live and in the studio.”

Cook’s bandmate Martin Doherty added, “We are really proud to be collaborating with Old Blood Noise because both Iain and I used so many of their pedals during the making of Screen Violence, the album. It feels like a full circle moment.”

The Screen Violence is available now for $279. The first 200 pedals purchased will arrive with a signed card of authenticity.

For more information, head over to Old Blood Noise Endeavors (opens in new tab).