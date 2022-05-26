Old Blood Noise Endeavors and CHVRCHES team up for Screen Violence overdrive and modulation pedal

The wild stompbox features two sides boasting a tube-like overdrive and "magic knob" that mashes modulation, delay and reverb effects together

Old Blood Noise Endeavors Screen Violence
(Image credit: Old Blood Noise Endeavors)

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has joined forces with CHVRCHES for the Screen Violence overdrive/modulation pedal, which is named after the Scottish synth-pop outfit’s most recent record.

The dual effect pedal has two sides – Screen and Violence – which offer two drastically different sound-altering powers that combine to “create a new stereo effect” inspired by the sounds on the album.

Boasting mono, stereo and mono-to-stereo operation, the Screen Violence combines a tube-inspired overdrive with a one-knob effect that is said to dial in a mixture of modulation, delay and reverb tones.

Specifically, the overdrive side has been labeled Violence, and features controls for Violence, Voice and Volume, as well as a Gain toggle switch that aims to help the pedal move from gritty boosts into heavy distortion.

The Screen side, meanwhile, is responsible for the modulation-y mish-mash, and features one control knob that dictates all parameters at once. If that sounds pretty gnarly, that’s because it is: check it out in the video below.

Elsewhere, a First toggle switch in the center can be used to switch the order of the sides. There’s also soft-touch switching and relay bypass for each section of the pedal, as well as an expression pedal input for even more versatility.

Of their new pedal, CHVRCHES multi-instrumentalist Iain Cook commented, “Our aim with the collaboration was to distill the sound of the record into a pedal that would be versatile enough to use with guitars, synths, bass or whatever we wanted to throw at it. 

“A lofty goal but I am proud to say that we achieved it together,” he continued. “The range of sounds that this box can make is breathtaking, making it such a useful tool live and in the studio.”

Cook’s bandmate Martin Doherty added, “We are really proud to be collaborating with Old Blood Noise because both Iain and I used so many of their pedals during the making of Screen Violence, the album. It feels like a full circle moment.”

The Screen Violence is available now for $279. The first 200 pedals purchased will arrive with a signed card of authenticity.

For more information, head over to Old Blood Noise Endeavors (opens in new tab).

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.