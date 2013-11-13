Old-School Rockers Cover Jack White for New Tribute Album

A host of old-school roots rockers have gotten together to record a Jack White tribute album. Yes, you read that correctly.

The album, Rockin’ Legends Pay Tribute to Jack White, will be released November 18 and features contributions from rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson, who covers the White Stripes' "In The Cold, Cold Night," with Shooter Jennings, and Gary U.S. Bonds, who tackles "Salute Your Solution."

"When I heard 'Cold, Cold Night' for the first time, I knew it was a song that I wanted to record someday," Jackson told Rolling Stone.

"When the opportunity came around to pay tribute to Jack on this album, I thought it was the perfect opportunity to lay it down in the studio. I’m very pleased with how it turned out and I hope Jack approves of the job we did."

White worked on Jackson's 2011 album, The Party Ain’t Over.

The album also features a cover by modern-day instrumental rockers Los Straitjackets, who supplied a cover of the White Stripes' "Icky Thump" to the project. Guitarist Chris Spedding also is featured on the album; he and Robert Gordon take a stab at "Another Way to Die."

You can check out the complete track listing below.

01. Shooter Jennings and Wanda Jackson - "In The Cold, Cold Night"

02. Big Jay McNeely and Nik Turner – 'I’m Shakin''

03. Gary U.S. Bonds – "Salute Your Solution"

04. Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers – 'Steady As She Goes'

05. Joe Clay and Cranston Clements – 'Trash Tongue Talker'

06. Robert Gordon and Chris Spedding – 'Another Way to Die'

07. Knox, Walter Lure and W.S. "Fluke" Holland – 'Seven Nation Army'

08. Johnny Powers – 'Fly Farm Blues'

09. Bobby Vee – 'We're Going to Be Friends'

10. Rosie Flores – 'Blunderbuss'

11. The Dirt Daubers – 'Fell in Love With a Girl'

12. Rejected Youth Nation feat. Cyril Neville – 'You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)'

13. The Denver Broncos U.K. – 'Top Yourself'

14. Los Straitjackets – 'Icky Thump"