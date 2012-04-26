Omnibus Press to Publish New Jeff Beck Biography, 'Hot Wired Guitar'

UK-based Omnibus Press will publish a new Jeff Beck biography -- Hot Wired Guitar: The Life of Jeff Beck -- on May 1.

The 496-page book is already available in digital form via iBooks, barnesandnoble.com and other online outlets.

The author, British journalist Martin Power, has published biographies on Aerosmith, Queen, Shane McGowan, Manic Street Preachers and Pearl Jam.

Hot Wired Guitar explores Beck's life from his childhood in 1940s South London through 2010's Emotion & Commotion and beyond. It features new interviews with Yardbirds members Chris Dreja and Jim McCarty and manager Simon Napier-Bell, and other Beck collaborators including Max Middleton, Stanley Clarke, Simon Phillips, Jimmy Hall, Mo Foster, Doug Wimbish and others.

For more about the book, visit the publisher's website. You also can download free digital samples from iBooks, barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.

Hot Wired Guitar: The Life of Jeff Beck, hardcover, 496 pages, Omnibus Press, $34.95