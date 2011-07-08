Opeth to Live Stream Set From Sonisphere Festival on July 10

Opeth will be streaming their set from the Sonisphere Festival in Knebworth, England, this Sunday, July 10. Fans can access the stream on the official website of Roadrunner Records here.

The set begins at 5:50 p.m. GMT (11:50 a.m. EST/8:50 a.m. PST).

As previously reported, Opeth will release their 10th studio album, Heritage, on September 20 via Roadrunner Records. The band will also kick off a North American tour the night before their CD drops. For full tour dates, click here.

You can check out video of Opeth's recent visit to Guitar World HQ here.