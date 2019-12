As Opeth gears up to release Heritage in September, guitarists Fredrik Akesson and Mikael Akerfeldt spend some time at GW HQ on June 13, 2011, for a video lesson and photo shoot. Check out some of the behind the scenes action in this exclusive video, and look for the full feature in an upcoming issue of Guitar World.

