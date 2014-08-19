Opeth Stream New Album, 'Pale Communion'

Opeth are streaming their new album, Pale Communion, and you can check it out right here.

The album will be released August 25 by Roadrunner Records.

Opeth recently announced details of their return to North America for a coast-to-coast co-headline run with In Flames. The nationwide trek, which will also feature support from Red Fang, is set to get under way December 3 at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago and traverse North America through the end of the month.

For more details and ticket information visit opeth.com.

