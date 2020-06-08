Orange is planning to reissue its original Phazer, Sustain and Distortion pedals - and needs your help

Orange has unveiled several impressive effect pedals over the last few years, including the Getaway Driver and Fur Coat.

Now the British company is looking to return to its pedal roots, specifically its first-ever stompboxes, the Phazer, Sustain and Distortion, which were produced at its UK factory between 1977 to 1979.

According to the company, “After seeing Orange users share images of various pedals, fans over at Orange’s Facebook page have requested Orange reissue these. During COVID-19, like many people, Orange has been doing some housework; decluttering, sorting out, tidying up, clearing out.

“Mick Dines, who has been with the company since the early ‘70s, found the original, tea-stained schematics for the Phazer, Sustain and Distortion pedals and passed those onto current designer Ade Emsley. However Orange have not been able to find the actual physical pedals and need help to get these reissues right.”

Orange is hoping to reissue the three iconic pedals with upgraded internals. In order to do so, however, the company need to get its hands on actual examples of the originals to gather information like exact sizes and dimensions.

The company is asking that anyone in possession of an original Phazer, Sustain or Distortion effect pedal get in touch via Orange’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or official website.