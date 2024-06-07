“Joe Bonamassa's gonna come out right now and shred it up”: It’s PRS vs Gibson, as Orianthi and Bonamassa give their studio collaboration First Time Blues a masterful live outing

Orianthi and Joe Bonamassa go way back, with their camaraderie solidified in Orianthi's February single First Time Blues. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Australian virtuoso invited Joe Bonamassa to join her onstage at her Whisky a Go Go show on May 18.

In a video recorded by fans, Orianthi says, “I've got a very special guest coming up right now for a song I just put out not too long ago, First Time Blues. We've got the amazing... one of the best guitar players out there, Joe Bonamassa, [who] is gonna come out right now and shred it up.”

Bonamassa first joined Orianthi for a live rendition of her single First Time Blues – the result of their in-studio collaboration (produced by frequent Bonamassa collaborator Kevin Shirley), as debuted earlier this year.

Next the Whisky a Go Go audience was treated to a dexterous rendition of B.B. King's Never Make Your Move, with the two trading licks and solos for a proper guitar extravaganza.

Orianthi brandished what looks to be her original 2017 PRS Private Stock build with a sparkling purple finish, lotus flower fretboard inlays, and ‘O’ logo artwork.

Bonamassa appears to have opted for a sunburst Les Paul Standard. We can’t call the precise model, but given that it was an LA show and therefore near Nerdville (the name given to Bonamassa’s LA home – and the primary location for his extensive guitar collection), it’s fair to assume it may well have been one of the several 'Bursts in his possession.

In addition to her go-to PRS guitar, Orianthi used her signature Gibson SJ-200 acoustic and a Gibson Flying V throughout the show.

Speaking about the single and her friendship with Bonamassa, Orianthi said [via Blabbermouth], “My good friend and legend Joe Bonamassa put down his fire leads on the second solo section. Joe is such a great musician. We have jammed many times in the past and I'm grateful he came in and added his magic to First Time Blues.”

Orianthi's last album, Rock Candy, was released in October 2022. A sixth studio is expected to be released later this year.