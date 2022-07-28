Orianthi announces new album Rock Candy and drops riff-loaded single Light It Up

Australian electric guitar titan Orianthi has announced a new studio LP Rock Candy, which will arrive October 14 via Frontiers Music.

To usher in the news, Orianthi has dropped the effort’s scorching, riff-loaded lead single Light It Up, which employs a juicy drop-tuned tone for what is up there as one of Orianthi’s most heavy-hitting tracks to date.

Probably intentionally, Light It Up sees the six-string maestro light up the fretboard of her PRS electric guitar for a fiery range of high-gain pyrotechnics that transition seamlessly between stomping low-end riffs and searing upper-fret licks.

Rock Candy will serve as the follow-up to 2020’s O, which at the time was the PRS player’s first new studio album in seven years.

For the 11-track recording, Orianthi tapped multi-instrumentalist Jacob Bunton who, as well as producing the album, contributed bass guitar, rhythm guitars, keyboards, violin and backing vocals. The duo were joined by drummer Kyle Cunningham.

Rock Candy will be Orianthi’s second release of 2022, after she released Live From Hollywood – an album containing live cuts of tracks from across her discography – earlier this month.

Check out the Rock Candy tracklist below.

Illuminate (Part I) Light It Up Fire Together Where Did Your Heart Go Red Light Void Burning Living Is Like Dying Without You Witches & The Devil Getting To Me Illuminate (Part II)