“We had a blast in the studio – the blues resonates with me more than anything”: Orianthi taps up Joe Bonamassa for soulfully scorching new single First Time Blues

Orianthi has joined forces with blues powerhouse Joe Bonamassa for her latest single, First Time Blues, and it blends soulful melodies and hotter-than-the-sun lead playing.

It’s the first single from Orianthi’s upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release later this year, and follows on from 2022’s Rock Candy, an album where she wanted the verses to focus on storytelling and aggression.

The track was written and produced by the former Alice Cooper guitarist and recorded in Robby Krieger’s Los Angeles studio. Bonamassa’s longtime studio partner Kevin Shirley, meanwhile, handled the mix, making for a star-studded quartet.

The track sees Orianthi leaning heavily into her blues and Americana roots – styles of music she says resonate with her more than any other – as its rolling, highpass filtered riff gives way to fat, steam-training grooves. Its verses are stripped back, a low-gain guitar quietly tucked beneath its drums and swathing keys, as it rises to its riff-iced chorus.

All the attention, of course, is on the song's pair of solos. Orianthi's up first, and with a clear but rasping tone she flies through finger-blurring runs, screaming string bends and a neat octave chord run taking her up to the higher frets for its finale.

In the video, she's seen ripping her signature PRS, complete with floral fretboard inlays and her O logo at the heel.

Bonamassa's solo is a little more reserved, sitting back into the pocket of the groove, building slowly to a fluid but breathless run across the fretboard of his sunburst Les Paul, set to the bridge humbucker.

Speaking to 96.1 KLPX DJ, Larry Mac, Orianthi dismissed claims that the new album is a “complete redirection,” rather saying that it's “going more in the blues-rock sort of Americana vibe, sort of less poppy than the stuff I put out before.

“I love all sorts of genres of music, but I think what connects with me the most is the blues,” she expanded [via Blabbermouth].

“It resonates with me more than anything. So I'm just kind of going back to that; even my first record, Believe, had quite a bit of blues in it. So, with this new album and the singles that are going to be rolling out, people are gonna hear more of that, a bit more of an edge, and a bit more of the music I'm gonna be playing for the rest of my life.”

I'm a big Doors fan, so having the opportunity and the honor of recording at his studio and Robby coming in and giving the thumbs up, that means the world

Reflecting on her time in the Doors guitarist’s studio, she adds: “We had a blast in the studio. He's a dear friend of mine for many years and a legend. And I'm a big Doors fan, so having the opportunity and the honor of recording at his studio and Robby coming in and giving the thumbs up, that means the world.”

The track’s release comes after Joe Bonamassa visited Andy Timmons in the studio, lending his solo skills on a track set to feature on his forthcoming album. The resulting shred wars saw “an absurd amount of talent” on display.

The band performing on First Time Blues is completed by guitarist Nick Maybury (Perry Farrell, Scott Weiland), bassist Justin Anders (Eric Burdon, Billy Ray Cyrus), keyboardist Carey Frank (Bruce Springsteen, Social Distortion), and drummer Elias Mallin (Kill Hannah, Kesha).

Adelaide-born guitarist Orianthi first rose to prominence as Carrie Underwood's guitarist, before becoming Michael Jackson's lead guitarist for the This Is It tour, rehearsing with the pop legend before his death. She also enjoyed three years in Alice Cooper's band. 2024's solo record – her sixth in total – continues a trend of a new record every two years, which started with 2020's O.

First Time Blues is available to stream and purchase now.