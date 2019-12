If you're not excited about all the great metal releases coming in 2012, you might want to check your pulse.

The latest band to announce plans for a new album is New Jersey/New York's Overkill, who will release The Electric Age (artwork below) on March 27 via eOne Music.

The follow-up to 2010's Ironbound, The Electric Age was recorded and mixed at Gain Studios in New Jersey, which is owned and operated by Overkill bassist D.D. Verni.