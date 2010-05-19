Ozzfest Announces "All-In" Ticket Price

Ozzfest has announced all fans who purchase tickets for this summer’s explosive return of Ozzfest, before June 18th at LiveNation.com, will receive a digital copy of Ozzy’s new album, Scream, the day before the album is available in stores. It was also announced that all six dates on the Live Nation produced tour will feature all-in ticket pricing, starting as low as $30 per ticket when purchased in a 4-pack. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning May 22nd at LiveNation.com.

All fans who purchase tickets at LiveNation.com through June 18th will receive an email with one unique download link per ticket for Ozzy’s new album, Scream, on June 21st, the day before the album is available in stores. (Offer valid for residents of the U.S. and Canada. Download links expire 8/25/10. Additional restrictions may apply.)

Each date will include 13 bands on two stages with music beginning at 1:00 PM. The main stage will feature full sets from Ozzy, Mötley Crüe, Rob Halford, DevilDriver and Nonpoint. Second stage headliners and six-time OzzFest veterans Black Label Society will be joined by Drowning Pool, Kingdom of Sorrow, and Goatwhore, Skeletonwitch, Saviours and Kataklysm. In addition, concert-goers can once again visit the Ozzfest “Village of the Damned” featuring a mix of interactive activities, shopping and entertainment throughout the venue concourses.

Ozzfest marks the first concerts in the U.S. in connection with the June 22 release of Scream (Epic Records), the Ozzfest founder’s first album in three years and tenth studio album overall. The new album contains the single “Let Me Hear You Scream.” Ozzy’s band consists of his new guitar player, Gus G., bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

For complete ticket and tour information visit: http://www.ozzfest.com/ and http://www.livenation.com/.