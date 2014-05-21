Ozzy on “Final” Black Sabbath Show: “If It’s Good-Bye, We’re Ending On a High Note”

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi suggested that the band's July 4 show at Hyde Park, London, might its last. The gig is the final stop on Sabbath’s world tour in support of their 2013 album, 13.

"It could be the last-ever Sabbath show," Iommi said. "I don't want it to be, but there's nothing really planned touring-wise after that show, so for all we know that could be it really. To be honest, I don't want to be touring to this extent too much longer, because it makes me feel so bad."

Aside from recording 13 and touring the world, Iommi has been receiving treatment to fight lymphoma since he was first diagnosed with the disease in early 2012. And while the guitarist's health is stable (he received his final treatment in March), the rigors of touring are starting to take their toll.

We recently talked with singer Ozzy Osbourne, who had the following to say about the future of Black Sabbath.

“I never say never,” says Osbourne. “I never thought after 35 years I’d [be back with Black Sabbath], have a Number One record and a sold-out tour. It’s weird, the album was recorded and released in 2013, and it was Number One in 13 countries…the number 13 is driving us mad!"

Osbourne continues, "All I can tell you is that if it’s good-bye, we’re ending it on a high note. Instead of with [1978's] Never Say Die!, which we didn’t leave each other on friendly terms. The only thing I’m sad about is Bill Ward couldn’t work things out. But I’m up for another Black Sabbath album and tour. If we can, great. If not, I’ll just carry on doing my own thing."

