Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes for "Insane Behavior" While Drinking, Taking Drugs for Past 18 Months

Ozzy Osbourne posted a message to his Facebook page late last night, apologizing for his "insane behavior" while drinking and taking drugs over the past year and a half.

He also denied rumors that he's splitting from his wife, Sharon.

Here's the complete message:

"For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an asshole to the people I love most, my family. However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober.

"Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing. I’m just trying to be a better person. I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends and my band mates for my insane behavior during this period………and my fans.

"God Bless,

Ozzy"

Osbourne, in terms of "setting the record straight" regarding his wife, is referring to breakup rumors that started when Sharon Osbourne was recently spotted moving into a new Beverly Hills property and not wearing her wedding ring, according to USA Today.

The Facebook post follows a wave of recent Black Sabbath updates, including an announcement about four North American summer tour dates and updates on the band's new album, 13, which will be released June 11. The band released the full track listing late last week and posted a new "in the studio" video over the weekend.