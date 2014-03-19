Ozzy Osbourne Bassist Bob Daisley Posts Previously Unheard Randy Rhoads Recordings

Randy Rhoads died 32 years ago today on March 19, 1982.

To pay tribute to Rhoads, Rainbow/Ozzy Osbourne/Gary Moore bassist Bob Daisley has posted a lengthy Q&A on his website, bobdaisley.com, titled "The Blizzard of Ozz and The Holy Grail."

In the Q&A, Daisley answers questions regarding the seven hours of audio tapes he recorded during the writing, rehearsing and recording sessions for Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman albums.

Even better, Daisley has posted some previously unreleased audio snippets of those recordings on his site, all of which feature Rhoads on guitar.

In the interview, Daisley refers to the recordings as "the Holy Grail."

You can check out the Q&A — and the four recordings — RIGHT HERE.

Here are two questions from the Q&A. For the rest of the interview, be sure to head to bobdaisley.com.

Randy played a different solo in that version of "Crazy Train." Do you have all of the parts of songs that were never used on tape?

Yes, there are many alternate versions of songs and parts of songs that have never been heard before, from both albums. If anyone's familiar with those two albums, it won't be difficult to spot the unused/discarded parts. There aren't any complete unheard songs other than the jam at Ridge Farm.

Have the Osbournes, or the Rhoads family, heard any of your tapes?

Ozzy heard them when we were writing and rehearsing in 1979/'80/'81, the whole band did, but Ozzy hasn't since then. Kelle Rhoads has heard snippets I played him over the phone, and he loved what he heard, he'd love to see the 'Grail' released.