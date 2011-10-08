Ozzy Osbourne on Black Sabbath Reunion: "It's a Very, Very Strong Possibility"

Back in August, we reported on rumors of a Black Sabbath reunion. The news came by way of an apparently off-the-record statement made by guitarist Tony Iommi to a reporter for the Birmingham Mail.

While Iommi was quick to issue an apology and made it clear that he never made the news public, we were quick to point out that no outright denial had been made. (His manager confirmed as much.)

At the time, Ozzy Osbourne's people were offering no comment, but now it seems the Ozzman may, in fact, have a few words on the subject.

Speaking to Billboard.com, Ozzy said of the prospect of a Sabbath reunion: "Yes, it's a very, very strong possibility."

And it seems like more than a possibility, as he went on to say the reunion was in its early stages. "It's in the very early stages, so we haven't recorded anything yet," he said. "If it works out, it'll work out. If it doesn't, I'll keep doing my thing."