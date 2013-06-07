Ozzy Osbourne: "I Wouldn't Mind Doing Another Sabbath Album"

Even though Black Sabbath's new album, 13, isn't even out yet, bassist Geezer Butler has already dropped a hint that their highly anticipated new album might not be the band's last.

"I guess you should never say never," Butler told Billboard. "It could be, though. We'll see how this album goes, see what happens."

"Let's put it this way," Ozzy Osbourne said in the same story. "It's taken us 35 years to do this one. So if there's gonna be [another] album, there's gonna be an album, but I don't want to say if there's going to be a follow-up. I wouldn't mind doing another Sabbath album with them, though."

13, which will be available June 11, is the first Black Sabbath album to feature Osbourne since 1978's Never Say Die. You can hear the entire album at iTunes, where it has been streaming for free since Monday. It's also available for pre-order.

Black Sabbath will kick off a North American tour July 25 in Houston.

