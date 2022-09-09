Watch Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt join forces during Ozzy Osbourne's LA Rams halftime show

Today marks the release date of Ozzy Osbourne’s new record Patient Number 9, but those who attended the LA Rams NFL season opener last night (September 8) were treated to a sneak preview as the heavy metal legend performed the album’s title track for the first time ever.

With the help of guitarist/producer Andrew Watt – who helmed production and guitar duties for the record – Osbourne kicked off his two-song set with the new track, which was performed with the support of Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and Black Sabbath reunion tour drummer Tommy Clufetos.

After wrapping up the debut rendition, Osbourne then called upon his former guitarist Zakk Wylde to aid in closing out the halftime show with a performance of 1980 Blizzard of Ozz mega hit, Crazy Train.

Fan footage captured the concert in its entirety: after the historic run-through of Patient Number 9, Wylde and Watt’s delicious dual guitar action in Crazy Train steal the spotlight, marrying the gnarly gains and tight interplay of the former’s Wylde Audio Nomad and the latter’s custom, Bigsby-equipped Gibson SG.

There's also a seriously speedy solo courtesy of Wylde around the 6:15 mark, which nicely transitions the quintet into a reprise of the arena-rumbling main riff to end.

Osbourne’s live appearance is his first since he reunited with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi at their hometown of Birmingham to perform a surprise set at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

The gig is also his first show in the US since he teamed up with Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform their collaborative track Take What You Want at the American Music Awards in 2019.

It might also be the first of many Osbourne shows, too, after the vocalist spoke to The Guardian about tentative plans for an upcoming tour following the release of Patient Number 9.

Patient Number 9 finally dropped today, and with it arguably one of the most star-studded guitar tracklists ever. As well as Wylde and Watt, the album features guest spots from Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Mike McCready, as well as Duff McKagan, Rob Trujillo, Chad Smith and more.

Highlights from the album include Clapton’s cameo on One of Those Days, which sees Slowhand channel his Cream era for a particularly wah-heavy solo.