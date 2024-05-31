“Two prodigies born in the same house with such enormous talent can only happen once every 100,000 years”: Lost recordings from flamenco virtuoso Paco de Lucía have been discovered – after spending 60 years stored in a meat can

By
published

The 21 new tracks highlight guitar virtuoso Paco de Lucía's extraordinary talent at just 11 years old

Spanish musician Paco de Lucia (born Francisco Sanchez Gomez, 1947 - 2014) plays guitar during the World Music Institute 'Flamenco Festival New York 2004' concert at the Beacon Theater, New York, New York, February 27, 2004
(Image credit: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

21 new tracks from the Spanish flamenco guitar master Paco de Lucía, and his brother, singer and songwriter Pepe de Lucía, have been unearthed after being hidden in a quince meat box for over 60 years. 

The tracks, which the guitarist and his brother recorded when they were 11 and 13 years old, have now been collated into an album, aptly titled Pepito y Paquito

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.