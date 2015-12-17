Pantera Release 'The Complete Studio Albums: 1990-2000'

Pantera's The Complete Studio Albums: 1990-2000 is available now. The box collects all of Pantera's classic albums in one place on vinyl and CD.

The five-LP set comes as colored vinyl with an exclusive bonus 7-inch single featuring two rare non-album tracks, "Piss" and "Avoid the Light," both of which are making their vinyl debut.

The box Includes Cowboys from Hell (one of the most influential metal albums of all time), the multi-platinum Vulgar Display of Power, Far Beyond Driven (still the most extreme album to debut at Number 1) and more. The CD box includes the bonus track "Piss."

The Complete Studio Albums: 1990-2000 is available here:

5 LP set with 7-inch colored vinyl

5 CD set