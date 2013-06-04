Pasquale Custom Guitars to Donate Guitars to Operation Support Our Troops America and Artistic Tools for Veterans

Chicago-based Pasquale Custom Guitars has announced it will create three HTM Signature Series guitars to be donated to Operation Support Our Troops America and the Artistic Tools for Veterans this summer.

Each guitar will be custom designed for different charities to be presented at the Rockin’ for the Troops concert, which will take place July 20 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Illinois.

The Pasquale custom HTM2000 Signature Series guitars will be donated to the Artistic Tools For Veterans program and will be presented to a pre-selected veteran during the Rockin’ for the Troops concert.

The Artistic Tools for Veterans program was founded by Kimo Williams, a Vietnam veteran and the musical director of Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan Band, which uses art and music as a means of recovery therapy for soldiers wounded in battle.

“When I heard about OSOT’s new program to use guitars as therapy to help soldiers recover from trauma, I immediately wanted to be a part of it," said Frank Pasquale, president and CEO of Pasquale Custom Guitars. “Most any guitar player will tell you that there is no better therapy than time alone with your favorite guitar, so I couldn’t wait to be a part of this amazing outreach program.”

The Pasquale custom HTM2000 Signature Series guitar is outfitted with new EMG Metal Works pickups and Hipshot hardware. The package also comes with D’Addario strings and accessories, a hard-shell Gator case and a custom-made Gonne amplifier.

Pasquale Custom Guitars will donate two additional custom guitar packages to the Rockin’ for the Troops concert for Shave the Nation and Operation Support Our Troops.

This year’s raffle will consist of the following:

The Operation Support Our Troops guitar package will include a handmade, one-of-a-kind Custom Camouflage Pasquale HTM 2000 Signature Series custom guitar with EMG pickups, Gator case, D’Addario strings and accessories and a custom-made Gonne amp.

The Shave the Nation guitar package will include a handmade Pasquale Custom HTM 1000 Signature Series guitar with an exclusive “Shave the Nation” Uncle Sam graphic, EMG pickups, Gator case, D’Addario strings and accessories and a Line 6 Spider IV amp.

To enter to win the Operation Support Our Troops or Shave the Nation guitar packages, visit rockinforthetroops.org and shavethenation.org. The winner does not need to present to win.

For information on how to attend the Rockin’ for the Troops Concert or to support the troops, call 630-971-1150 or visit osotamerica.org.

For information on how to support Shave The Nation, visit shavethenation.org or call 630-584-4555.