Paul Gilbert Launches Interactive Online Rock Guitar School Today

Today, guitarist Paul Gilbert and ArtistWorks launched Rock Guitar School with Paul Gilbert. The online school enables students of all ages and ability levels to watch, question and learn with Gilbert.

Students, who need to subscribe to the service, can view Gilbert’s lessons and submit video questions/performances directly to him (via webcams or smart phones) for critiques and guidance. Gilbert will review and respond to each student with a personalized video.

“I know there are people out there who are hungry to learn the guitar, or just want to improve, or get back to playing,” says Gilbert, the Mr. Big, Racer X and G3 guitarist. “But there are so many things that can keep you from it – lack of time, money or even access to great teachers – my Rock Guitar School really eliminates all of those barriers and lets me have a real conversation with people who are passionate about playing guitar.”

Students will study in a guided, self-paced environment that allows them to drive the learning process according to their schedule and access instructor guidance and feedback at their own pace. Multiple camera angles allow students to see lessons from alternate viewpoints so they can analyze techniques from different vantage points. Students can slow down and loop lessons to allow them to focus on every detail.

Check out The Rock Guitar School with Paul Gilbert at paulgilbertguitar.com. Subscription fees are $90 for three months, $150 for six months and $240 for 12 months.

Keep an eye out for an interview with Gilbert on GuitarWorld.com!