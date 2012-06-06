Exclusive "Harmonies in Pentatonic" Lesson with Paul Gilbert

Here's a "Harmonies in Pentatonic" lesson by Paul Gilbert, presented exclusively by GuitarWorld.com.

On May 23, Gilbert and ArtistWorks launched Rock Guitar School With Paul Gilbert. It's an online school that enables students of all ages and ability levels to learn directly from -- and interact with -- the Racer X and Mr. Big guitarist.

"My teaching method is mostly inspired by teaching people one-on-one," Gilbert told GuitarWorld.com. "I’ve certainly enjoyed doing clinic tours for larger audiences, but the most valuable teaching experience has been the hundreds of lessons that I’ve given where I can hear the students play. This gives me a very specific idea of what guitarists are interested in, and what techniques they need to focus on."

