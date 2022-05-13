Paul Gilbert's hot-pink 1987 Ibanez “Ice-Stroyer” guitar has been put back up for sale on Reverb.com

A hot-pink 1987 Ibanez "Ice-Stroyer" electric guitar once owned by Paul Gilbert is up for sale on Reverb.com.

As some readers might recall, this very same guitar was sold by Gilbert himself – for $16,000 – on Reverb in December 2020 to benefit his former Racer X band mate, Juan Alderete, who was recovering from a serious brain injury.

The guitar was commissioned by Gilbert in 1987. As the story goes, Ibanez – assuming Gilbert, who asked for a pink Destroyer, would want access to the highest parts of the neck – built the shredder only the top half of a Destroyer, with a bottom half like one of the company's Iceman guitars.

"I wanted Def Leppard hair so bad that I got some, I grew some. But that's the first step. After you have Def Leppard hair, you need a Def Leppard guitar," Gilbert explained in 2020.

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

“This Ibanez Ice-Stroyer was built by the Ibanez Custom Shop in Bensalem, PA in 1987,” the guitarist added at the time. “Only two were made. This pink one, for me. And an orange one for Bruce Bouillet. I used this guitar for live Racer X shows, for Mr. Big recordings, and on Mr. Big tours.

“Over the years, I changed the bridge to a fixed bridge, moved the location of the toggle switch, and had a DiMarzio Tone Zone and a DiMarzio single coil pickup installed," he continued.

"The back of the guitar has sushi stickers that I got on my first tour of Japan with Mr. Big back in 1989. And my signature on the headstock is back when I was still signing in script. The tall frets are in excellent condition, and the guitar plays and sounds great!”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

Said to be in "excellent" condition – unchanged from when it was first sold in 2020 – the guitar has been listed by Nashville's Rumble Seat Music for $18,500.

To view the full listing, visit Reverb.com.