Witness Paul Gilbert's "most manic guitar trill" in his madcap version of We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Paul Gilbert has just released his Christmas album ’TWAS and, in the spirit of the season, has treated fans to a new video performance of We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Gilbert’s version of the song is like no other we’ve heard – mostly because it doesn’t feature much of the original, preferring instead to use it as more of a jumping off point for a funky blues-tinged jam.

“The song starts with my most manic guitar trill,” says Gilbert. “The band follows me as I bounce back and forth between freshly baked blues-rock riffs, and the classic We Wish You melody, all played through a swirling flanger.

“As we reach the 4 minute mark, my brain runs out of ideas, which is when the guitar solo really goes into full gear. Good tidings we have brought. Figgy pudding! Or at least rock and roll. Don't go, until you get some! Merry Christmas!”

We Wish You A Merry Christmas follows a string of teaser singles from the record, including Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, I Saw Three Ships and Gilbert original Every Christmas Has Love.

The album was released on Friday and also includes Gilbert’s takes on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Silver Bells and Winter Wonderland, among others.

’TWAS is available for stream or purchase now.