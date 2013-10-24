Paul McCartney Premieres "Queenie Eye" Music Video

Paul McCartney has premiered the official music video for "Queenie Eye," a track off his just-released album, New.

The clip was shot at Abbey Road Studios in London, in the same room where the Beatles recorded the bulk of their catalog. The song even starts off with the sound of a Mellotron, a keyboard the Beatles used on "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill."

Johnny Depp, who starred in McCartney's "My Valentine" music video early last year, is back for "Queenie Eye." Can you name the other cameo appearances in the clip?

New is McCartney's first album of all-original material in six years. It's available now at iTunes and Amazon.