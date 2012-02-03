Paul McCartney Release EPK for New Album, 'Kisses on the Bottom'

Paul McCartney has just uploaded a 15-minute EPK for his upcoming album, Kisses on the Bottom. Watch it below.

Perhaps one of the more exciting facts about the new album is that is features McCartney's first collaboration with Stevie Wonder since the two recorded "Ebony and Ivory" in 1982.

"Stevie came along to the studio in LA and he listened to the track for about 10 minutes and he totally got it," McCartney said. "He just went to the mic and within 20 minutes had nailed this dynamite solo. When you listen you just think, 'How do you come up with that?' But it's just because he is a genius, that's why'."

Kisses on the Bottom is due out on February 7.