Paul McCartney to Screen "The Love We Make" September 8 in Select Theaters

"The Love You Make," the new feature-length documentary that chronicles Paul McCartney's journey through the streets of New York in the aftermath of the World Trade Center's destruction on September 11, 2001, will be previewed 7 p.m. Thursday, September 8, at select movie theaters across the U.S.

All proceeds from the screenings will benefit MyGoodDeed, a nonprofit organization that leads the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The show will be broadcast on Showtime on Saturday, September 10.

The film, which was directed by Albert Maysles (Gimme Shelter, Salesman, Grey Gardens) and Bradley Kaplan (Muhammad and Larry, Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out!, Sand and Sorrow), documents McCartney's role in the planning and performance of "The Concert for New York City," which took place at Madison Square Garden less than six weeks after the terrorist attacks.

SEPTEMBER 8 SCREENING LOCATIONS (all showtimes 7 p.m.):