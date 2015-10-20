Paul Riario Demos IK Multimedia iRig UA Guitar Effects Processor for Android — Video

In this new video, Guitar World's Paul Riario checks out the new iRig UA from IK Multimedia.

iRig UA is the first digital effects processor and audio interface that lets you play your guitar, bass or other instrument on your Android device anytime, everywhere.

When used with its companion app AmpliTube UA, iRig UA provides high-quality sound and zero-latency real-time audio processing for nearly any Android smartphone or tablet (running 4.2 or later, OTG USB mode).

This is all thanks to its ingenious design that utilizes an on-board digital signal processor (or DSP) to move all audio processing onto the iRig UA, providing zero-latency performance and a truly superior playing experience. In addition, iRig UA can also be used as a digital recording interface when connected to a Samsung Professional Audio compatible device with Android 5.0.

For more information about iRig UA, visit ikmultimedia.com.