Pavement Announce 'The Secret History Vol. 1' Rarities Compilation

Iconic Nineties indie rockers Pavement have announced The Secret History Vol. 1, the first of a series of five deluxe double albums of rarities and B-sides (one for each of their five albums).

The album, which covers the Slanted & Enchanted era (1990-1992), will be released August 11 via Matador.

The Secret History Vol. 1 features songs that got scattered across B-sides, EPs, compilations and radio sessions.

The Secret History Vol. 1 Track List:

  • 1. Sue Me Jack
  • 2. So Stark (You’re a Skyscraper)
  • 3. Summer Babe (7” Version)
  • 4. Mercy Snack: The Laundromat
  • 5. Baptiss Blacktick
  • 6. My First Mine
  • 7. Nothing Ever Happens
  • 8. Here (Alternate Mix)
  • 9. Greenlander
  • 10. Circa 1762 (Peel Session 1)
  • 11. Kentucky Cocktail (Peel Session 1)
  • 12. Secret Knowledge Of Backroads (Peel Session 1)
  • 13. Here (Peel Session 1)
  • 14. Rain Ammunition (Peel Session 2)
  • 15. Drunks With Guns (Peel Session 2)
  • 16. Ed Ames (Peel Session 2)
  • 17. The List Of Dorms (Peel Session 2)
  • 18. Conduit For Sale [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 19. Fame Throwa [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 20. Home [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 21. Perfume V [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 22. Summer Babe [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 23. Frontwards [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 24. Angel Carver Blues Mellow Jazz Docent [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 25. Two States [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 26. No Life Singed Her [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 27. So Stark (You’re A Skyscraper) [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 28. Box Elder [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 29. Baby Yeah [Live Brixton 1992]
  • 30. In The Mouth A Desert [Live Brixton 1992]