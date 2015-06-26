Pavement Announce 'The Secret History Vol. 1' Rarities Compilation

Iconic Nineties indie rockers Pavement have announced The Secret History Vol. 1, the first of a series of five deluxe double albums of rarities and B-sides (one for each of their five albums).
The album, which covers the Slanted & Enchanted era (1990-1992), will be released August 11 via Matador.
The Secret History Vol. 1 features songs that got scattered across B-sides, EPs, compilations and radio sessions.
The Secret History Vol. 1 Track List:
- 1. Sue Me Jack
- 2. So Stark (You’re a Skyscraper)
- 3. Summer Babe (7” Version)
- 4. Mercy Snack: The Laundromat
- 5. Baptiss Blacktick
- 6. My First Mine
- 7. Nothing Ever Happens
- 8. Here (Alternate Mix)
- 9. Greenlander
- 10. Circa 1762 (Peel Session 1)
- 11. Kentucky Cocktail (Peel Session 1)
- 12. Secret Knowledge Of Backroads (Peel Session 1)
- 13. Here (Peel Session 1)
- 14. Rain Ammunition (Peel Session 2)
- 15. Drunks With Guns (Peel Session 2)
- 16. Ed Ames (Peel Session 2)
- 17. The List Of Dorms (Peel Session 2)
- 18. Conduit For Sale [Live Brixton 1992]
- 19. Fame Throwa [Live Brixton 1992]
- 20. Home [Live Brixton 1992]
- 21. Perfume V [Live Brixton 1992]
- 22. Summer Babe [Live Brixton 1992]
- 23. Frontwards [Live Brixton 1992]
- 24. Angel Carver Blues Mellow Jazz Docent [Live Brixton 1992]
- 25. Two States [Live Brixton 1992]
- 26. No Life Singed Her [Live Brixton 1992]
- 27. So Stark (You’re A Skyscraper) [Live Brixton 1992]
- 28. Box Elder [Live Brixton 1992]
- 29. Baby Yeah [Live Brixton 1992]
- 30. In The Mouth A Desert [Live Brixton 1992]