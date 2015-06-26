Pavement Announce 'The Secret History Vol. 1' Rarities Compilation

Iconic Nineties indie rockers Pavement have announced The Secret History Vol. 1, the first of a series of five deluxe double albums of rarities and B-sides (one for each of their five albums).

The album, which covers the Slanted & Enchanted era (1990-1992), will be released August 11 via Matador.

The Secret History Vol. 1 features songs that got scattered across B-sides, EPs, compilations and radio sessions.

The Secret History Vol. 1 Track List: