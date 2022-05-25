Watch Pavement take to the stage for the first time in 12 years

On Monday evening (May 23) alt-rock icons Pavement played (opens in new tab) their first show since November 2010, thrilling the faithful at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with a 30-song set.

Before taking to the stage, the group had taken to Twitter to announce, “It’s been 4,198 days since our last work incident. That changes tomorrow.”

Fan footage from the gig is now online and shows a number of tracks from the well-received set, which featured a mixture of Pavement classics – Cut Your Hair, Gold Soundz and Summer Babe among them – and deeper cuts.

Serpentine Pad and Motion Suggests from the band's 1995 effort, Wowee Zowee, received their first (opens in new tab) live airings since 1996, with Slanted and Enchanted's Fame Throwa making its first (opens in new tab) setlist appearance since 1993.

All in all, 11 songs that weren't played once during the quintet's last worldwide reunion tour (in 2010) featured (opens in new tab) in the band's show at the Fonda Theatre.

All five of the band's albums – plus a couple of tracks from their 1992 Watery, Domestic EP – were represented at the show, which also featured a performance of their 1999 B-side Harness Your Hopes, which in recent years has risen (opens in new tab) from obscurity to become the unlikeliest of TikTok hits.

The Fonda Theatre show was a warm-up gig of sorts for the group, who are set to head to Europe next month for a couple of many-times-delayed festival dates.

This fall though, the band will return to the U.S. for an extensive North American tour, after which they'll return to Europe for a more robust tour of the continent.

For tickets and Pavement's full itinerary, visit the band's website (opens in new tab).