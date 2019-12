Below, you can check out Pearl Jam's new music video for "Sirens," the second single off their upcoming 10th studio album, Lightning Bolt, which will be released October 15.

The clip, which was directed by filmmaker-photographer Danny Clinch, finds the band playing the mid-tempo power-ballad on a dramatically lit stage.

The "Sirens" video follows the band's "Mind Your Manners" video, which also was directed by Clinch.

If you're into "Sirens," note that it's available on iTunes now.