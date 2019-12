The first trailer for the upcoming Pearl Jam documentary, titled Pearl Jam Twenty, has been posted online and can be seen below.

The Cameron Crowe-directed film was compiled from over 1,200 hours of footage. The film will include footage from live performances, interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and more in order to paint "the definitive portrait of Pearl Jam."

The movie opens in major cities on September 20 and will air on PBS as part of American Masters series on October 21.