Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' and 'Vitalogy' to Receive Deluxe Reissue Treatment

Epic Records and Legacy Recordings celebrate Pearl Jam's 20th anniversary with the release of newly restored and expanded editions of Vs. and Vitalogy, the second and third albums from Pearl Jam which broke all initial SoundScan records and secured the band's reputation as a preeminent force in American rock music.

Vs. and Vitalogy will be available in new Expanded Editions (featuring three bonus tracks on each) or together in a three-disc Deluxe Edition (featuring Live at the Orpheum Theater, Boston, April 12, 1994) and Limited Edition Collector's Box Set, on Tuesday, March 29th. Each album will also be released in new commemorative remastered Vinyl Editions on April 12th in time for Record Store Day 2011 (April 16th).

Pre-orders for the Vs. and Vitalogy Limited Edition Collector's Boxed Set can be made through PearlJam.com.

Details on the new Reissue Formats of Vs. and Vitalogy are as follows:

1. Expanded Editions (CD and Digital)

The expanded editions of Vs. and Vitalogy -- including the original studio albums, newly remastered, along with album-era bonus tracks -- will each be available on CD and digital formats:

· The Expanded Edition of Vs. includes three bonus tracks recorded by Brendan O'Brien at The Site studio during the Vs. sessions: a previously unreleased acoustic version of "Hold On"; "Cready Stomp" (a previously unreleased studio outtake); and the band's cover of Victoria Williams' "Crazy Mary" featuring Williams on backing vocals and guitar.

· The Expanded Edition of Vitalogy includes three bonus tracks: the previously unreleased guitar/organ-only mix of "Betterman"; a previously unreleased alternate take of "Corduroy" from the Vitalogy session (recorded by Brendan O'Brien); a previously unreleased demo version of "Nothingman," taken from the original DAT (recorded at John and Stu's in Seattle on October 14, 1993, featuring Richard Stuverud on drums).

2. Deluxe Editions (3 CDs or Digital Download Bundle at Various Digital Service Providers)

· Deluxe Edition CD version - Vs. and Vitalogy will be available together in a CD deluxe edition which includes: the Expanded Edition of each album; a copy of Live at the Orpheum Theater, Boston, April 12, 1994. A special performance recorded at the tail end of the mythic Vs. tour, Live at the Orpheum Theater showcases a dream setlist created especially by the Pearl Jam crew and has for years been one of the most sought-after recordings among serious aficionados.

3. Limited Edition Collector's Box Set (5 LPs, 4 CDs, 1 Cassette, Digital Download, Composition Notebook, Memorabilia-filled Envelope)

Vs. and Vitalogy will be available together in a limited edition collector's box set that includes 59 unique Pearl Jam performances on four CDs, five LPs and one cassette in addition to a number of guest artist performances. The Limited Edition Box set is only available for sale at pearljam.com.

Contents include:

· Expanded Editions of Vs. and Vitalogy remastered with bonus tracks on CD;

· Remastered Vinyl Editions of Vs. (single LP) and Vitalogy (double LP);

· Double vinyl LP and CD of Live at the Orpheum Theater, Boston, April 12, 1994 plus an exclusive digital download of the concert. A special performance recorded at the tail end of the mythic Vs. tour, Live at the Orpheum Theater showcases a dream setlist created especially by the Pearl Jam crew and has for years been one of the most sought-after recordings among serious aficionados;

· Exclusive collector's cassette featuring live tribute and studio performances from a number of Pearl Jam's fellow artist friends. Broadcast on January 8, 1995, this recording is part of the legendary Monkeywrench/Self-Pollution Radio series produced by the band;

· 80-page composition book filled with photos, drawings and artwork by Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament;

· A glassine envelope containing a collection of Vs. and Vitalogy- era memorabilia including beautiful lithographs of each band member, postcards, posters and much more.

4. Record Store Day Vinyl Editions (Remastered) - Available April 12th

Vs. and Vitalogy will be available at independent record retailers in new commemorative Vinyl Editions on April 12th in time for Record Store Day 2011 (April 16th). Vs. (single LP) and Vitalogy (double LP) - both remastered