Peavey Announces PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model Guitar, Webcast by Devin Townsend Project

To celebrate the upcoming release of its PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model, Peavey -- with Guitar World -- will present an exclusive online performance by The Devin Townsend Project on Tuesday, December 20.

Just tune in right here to watch the show.

Peavey's PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model guitar is a new 7-string baritone model that will be available from Peavey retailers in January.

It has a 28-inch baritone scale, seven strings and a maple neck-through-body design that gives the instrument great sustain. The guitar boasts a pair of EMG pickups — including a custom EMG 81 7-string humbucker in the bridge position and an EMG 7-string single coil at the neck — that give the guitar menacing rhythm and lead tones and clean tones in the neck position. This gun-metal gray guitar is appointed with locking tuners and an ebony fretboard with jumbo frets.

“When Peavey and I decided to collaborate on this project, I knew that I wanted an instrument that could crush everything while maintaining a high level of quality and elegance,” said Townsend of The Devin Townsend Project and Strapping Young Lad. “This quest has redefined how I view the guitar. To have a company that knows how to get things done behind me with a metal axe like this is a real sense of power.”

PXD™ Vicious™ Devin Townsend Signature Model

Designed with Devin Townsend

7-string baritone instrument with 28” scale

Maple neck-through-body design for incredible sustain

Alder body wings

Locking tuners

Adjustable bridge with string-through design

EMG 7-string active neck pickup

EMG 81 7-string active humbucking bridge pickup

Volume control

Three-way pickup toggle switch

Ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets

Glow-in-the-dark side fret markers for dark stages

Gun metal gray finish with black accents

U.S. MSRP $2059.99

Features, specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.