Pedal Crush will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about stompbox effects

A new book, Pedal Crush, featuring over 800 effect pedals, 50 interviews with artists and makers and more than 200 tips and tricks, promises to be the “definitive book on stompbox effects.”

The 376-page hardcover tome, authored by electronic musician Kim Bjørn and YouTube effect guru Scott Harper (a k a Knobs), features a foreword from Steve Vai, as well as interviews with artists like Nels Cline and Radiohead’s Ed O'Brien and pedal makers including Boss, Death by Audio, EarthQuaker Devices, Electro-Harmonix and more.

The book separates pedals into six main chapters, according to their effect type – Gain, Dynamics, Time, Modulation, Pitch and Frequency.

(Image credit: courtesy of Bjooks)

There’s also an introduction that discusses effect chains, amplification and integration, power, control, the pedalboard, multi-effects, effects boards and software, as well as a timeline, glossary and other resources.

Said Bjørn, “We hope that Pedal Crush will inspire everyone who loves stompboxes to try new things and create incredible sounds. And encourage a generation of new musicians to jump in and discover these amazing devices.”

Pedal Crush is available now for $66.71. For more information, head to Bjooks.